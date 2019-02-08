Cousin Sal thinks Giannis’ previous dynamite performances will help Milwaukee get a win in Dallas
Cousin Sal is supporting Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee against Dallas in tonight's game. Hear why Cousin Sal thinks previous dynamite numbers will help secure the win for Giannis and Milwaukee.
