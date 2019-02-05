Todd Fuhrman makes a case for Toronto to get a win tonight in Philadelphia
Video Details
Toronto will head to Philadelphia tonight. Hear why Todd Fuhrman thinks Kyle Lowry and Toronto will play with some fire and not only cover, but possibly walk away with a win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618