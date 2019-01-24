Todd Fuhrman expects a competitive game from Iowa and Michigan State
Video Details
With Iowa looking to rebound from a 22-point loss last time they faced Michigan State, Todd Fuhrman is expecting a competitive game and trusts Iowa in the first half.
