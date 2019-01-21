Clay Travis gives his take on the missed interference call in New Orleans vs. Los Angeles
- Clay Travis
- Lock It In
- Los Angeles Rams
- New Orleans Privateers
- New Orleans Saints
- Southland
- Story of the Day
Clay Travis talks football on today's show. Hear why Clay doesn't understand how the officials missed the interference on Los Angeles (N) against the New Orleans.
