Cousin Sal explains why New Orleans has a huge home field advantage over Los Angeles (N)
Video Details
- Cousin Sal
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Lock It In
- Los Angeles Rams
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Privateers
- New Orleans Saints
- Southland
- Southland
-
Cousin Sal explains why New Orleans has a huge home field advantage over Los Angeles (N). He also believes New Orleans will cover the spread.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618