Todd Fuhrman explains why Baltimore will win against Los Angeles (A) in the Wild Card round
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- AFC West
- Baltimore Ravens
- Lock It In
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- NFC
- NFC West
- NFL
- Todd Fuhrman
-
Hear why Todd Fuhrman expects Baltimore to pull off a victory against Los Angeles (A) by at least a field goal in the NFL Wild Card round this weekend.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618