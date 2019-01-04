Cousin Sal is not wavering on his Dallas pick, still likes them to win against Seattle
Cousin Sal relives the nightmare of the 2007 playoffs, but he is still remaining strong. Sal is not letting the nightmare deter him from picking Dallas this weekend.
