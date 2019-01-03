Clay Travis explains why Los Angeles has the edge over Baltimore at QB
Video Details
Hear why Clay Travis believes that Los Angeles and Baltimore's previous meeting in the regular season was a mulligan, and that Los Angeles has the edge at QB.
