Clay Travis doesn’t think injuries will affect Los Angeles heading into the playoffs
Video Details
Despite some injuries, Clay Travis still believes that Los Angeles (A) will come into Baltimore this weekend and walk out with a victory.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618