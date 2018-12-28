Clay Travis illustrates why he is not confident in Minnesota in Week 17
Video Details
Seeing as Minnesota and Chicago's playoff seeding will be determined by Los Angeles (N) winning or losing, Clay Travis says that he has no confidence in betting them.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618