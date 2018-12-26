Todd Fuhrman explains why he has ‘zero confidence’ in Pittsburgh
Video Details
Due to their unpredictable nature and being massive favorites against Cincinnati, Todd Fuhrman says he has 'zero confidence' betting on Pittsburgh in Week 17.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618