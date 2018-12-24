Cousin Sal explains why you shouldn’t bet on Dallas, breaks down Offensive Rookie of the Year odds
Hear why Cousin Sal isn't interested in betting on Dallas in Week 17 and what he thinks about the Offensive Rookie of the Year race between Baker Mayfield and Saquon Barkley.
