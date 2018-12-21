Clay Travis believes Philadelphia will win outright vs. Houston in Week 16
Video Details
- AAC
- CFB
- Clay Travis
- FBS (I-A)
- Houston Cougars
- Houston Texans
- Lock It In
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
- Nick Foles
- Philadelphia Eagles
-
Hear why Clay Travis thinks Nick Foles-led Philadelphia is going to win outright and send Houston crashing back down to earth.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618