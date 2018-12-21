Cousin Sal expects a big game out of Ezekiel Elliott with Dallas covering vs Tampa Bay
Video Details
Cousin Sal is putting his money behind Ezekiel Elliott and expects Dallas to roll against Tampa Bay.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618