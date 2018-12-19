Cousin Sal thinks Saquon Barkley will lead New York to cover vs. Indianapolis
Video Details
Cousin Sal believes Saquon Barkley will get 25-30 touches and put on a show with New York covering against Andrew Luck and Indy.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618