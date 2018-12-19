Clay Travis is confident in Cleveland as 8.5-point favorites vs. Cincinnati
Video Details
Clay Travis believes that Cleveland wants to embarrass Cincinnati in Week 16, so he is confident in them as 8.5 point favorites at home.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618