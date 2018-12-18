Todd Fuhrman thinks Philadelphia will keep their playoff hopes alive vs. Houston
Video Details
Philadelphia needs to win against Houston in Week 16 to keep their playoff hopes alive, and Todd Fuhrman believes that they will do exactly that.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618