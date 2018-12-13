The ‘Lock It In’ crew place their bets for Los Angeles vs. Kansas City
Video Details
It's the final Thursday night of the season, so Clay, Todd, and Sal put their money on the line for Los Angeles vs. Kansas City.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618