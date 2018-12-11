Clay Travis on how the weather may impact Kansas City vs. Los Angeles (A)
Video Details
Clay Travis does his best weatherman impressions as he talks how potential rain on Thursday could affect the Kansas City vs Los Angeles game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618