Todd Fuhrman thinks Minnesota is the play against Seattle
Video Details
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- CBK
- Lock It In
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Seattle Seahawks
- Todd Fuhrman
-
Todd Fuhrman thinks that Minnesota will surprise against Seattle and that they are the team to bet on.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618