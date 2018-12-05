Todd Fuhrman believes Indianapolis can cover and end Houston’s winning streak
Video Details
- AAC
- AFC
- AFC South
- Andrew Luck
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- Houston Cougars
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Lock It In
- NFL
- Todd Fuhrman
-
Todd Fuhrman believes Houston is facing a great deal of pressure and may be set up for an upset against Andrew Luck and Indianapolis.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618