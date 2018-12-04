Clay Travis likes Los Angeles to win against Chicago in Week 14
Video Details
Despite going up against a tough defense, Clay Travis thinks Los Angeles will have no problem scoring points against Chicago.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618