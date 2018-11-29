Cousin Sal says to stay away from Minnesota vs. New England
Video Details
Cousin Sal offers his advice for Minnesota vs. New England and recommends to stay away from betting on it.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618