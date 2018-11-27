Clay Travis explains why Houston’s schedule gives them great value moving forward
Video Details
Clay Travis talks football on today's show. Hear why he likes the value for Houston because of their schedule moving forward.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618