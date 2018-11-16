Cousin Sal thinks Atlanta might struggle to cover 3.5 point spread against Dallas
Video Details
Cousin Sal likes Atlanta to win outright against Dallas but thinks the 3.5 point spread might be a little too high to bet on Atlanta.
