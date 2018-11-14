Todd Fuhrman thinks the betting value will be against Philadelphia after the Jimmy Butler trade
Video Details
Todd Fuhrman talks basketball on today's show. Hear why Fuhrman doesn't think the Jimmy Butler trade will be beneficial for Philadelphia for the short-term future.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618