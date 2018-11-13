Cousin Sal explains why you should trust Mitchell Trubisky this week
- Big Ten
- CFB
- Chicago Bears
- Cousin Sal
- FBS (I-A)
- Lock It In
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Mitchell Trubisky
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFL
-
Cousin Sal talks football on today's show. Hear why he thinks that Mitchell Trubisky should be trusted this week with Chicago being underdogs against Minnesota.
