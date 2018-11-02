Todd Fuhrman says bookmakers have been backed into a corner for Pittsburgh vs Baltimore
Video Details
Tood Fuhrman breaks down Pittsburgh vs Baltimore and how the injury situation for Baltimore has put Vegas oddsmakers in a tough position.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices