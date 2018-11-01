Cousin Sal says Baker Mayfield has no chance of leading Cleveland to cover against Kansas City
Video Details
Cousin Sal is not impressed with NFL rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield and is confident the Cleveland defense will lead to Kansas City covering the spread.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices