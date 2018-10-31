Todd Fuhrman thinks Clemson is the one team that could knock off Alabama
Video Details
Todd Fuhrman thinks Clemson is the team most suited to challenge Alabama in the College Football Playoff.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices