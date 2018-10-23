Clay Travis warns bettors ahead of Los Angeles vs. Boston: ‘Kershaw is a steal at plus money’
- Clay Travis
- Clayton Kershaw
- Lock It In
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- MLB Postseason
- MLB Postseason 2018
- NL
- NL West
Clay Travis talks baseball on today's show. Hear why he likes betting on Los Angeles against Boston because of pitcher Clayton Kershaw.
