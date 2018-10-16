Cousin Sal: ‘It is a bad spot’ for Dallas this week against Washington
Video Details
Cousin Sal talks betting pro football. Hear his thoughts on the Dallas vs Washington matchup.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices