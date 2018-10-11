Clay Travis on Philadelphia vs. New York: ‘I think the play is the over’
Video Details
Clay Travis expects Philadelphia and New York to put up some points on Thursday night and he thinks the over is the bet to make.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices