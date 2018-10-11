Cousin Sal explains why he thinks New England will win big against Kansas City
Video Details
Cousin Sal thinks New England is starting to hit their stride and he expects them to win big against a Kansas City team that has defensive issues.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices