Clay Travis: Carolina and Atlanta’s depth prevents New Orleans from being a lock for the playoffs
Video Details
Clay Travis thinks the quarterback depth in the NFC South could pose problems for New Orleans and a team like Carolina or Atlanta could steal the division.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices