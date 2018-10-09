Cousin Sal doubts that Philadelphia will win their division
Video Details
Cousin Sal thinks a growing injury issue and a tough schedule should make Philadelphia a bad bet to win the NFC East.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices