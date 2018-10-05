Cousin Sal expects Mookie Betts to have the best postseason of any player in 2018
Cousin Sal thinks Mookie Betts will be the player to watch this October in the MLB Playoffs.
- We'll get it started talking about Mr. October. Which player in MLB postseason will have an October to remember? That sounds like a lovely rom-com.
- I'll tell you what. It's not a player, but Kanye West is Mr. October. Everything he says is so truthful and refreshing wherever he--
- I think it's quite the opposite, actually.
- Mookie Betts. Mookie Betts. Only hits .269 in the postseason, but he's going to win MVP and there's no better gambler's name than Mookie Betts.
- Very true.
- Let's go with Mookie.
- Striking a blow for all the Mookies out there-- old school Mookie Wilson fans will agree. I agree with Sal here. I feels like he's not a guy that's that well known at this point, and so this is his opportunity to kind of step onto the national stage and actually get known now. He's a Nashville guy like me. He dominated for a long time like me. And now, just like me, he's becoming a superstar.
- You're ruining Nashville for us all, Clay Travis.
