- And guess who's going to be there for that game? It's our next guest, Joel Klatt, who joins us now in the VIP room! Let's get right to it. Oklahoma versus Texas, the Red River Showdown. Kyler Murray and the Sooners are 7 and 1/2 point favorites over the Longhorns. What are your thoughts on the game, Mr. Klatt?

- Well, listen, Oklahoma's playing as good offensively as they were a year ago, and that's when they had the Heisman Trophy winner and the first pick in the draft, Baker Mayfield. Now they're not quite as dangerous in the run game without Rodney Anderson back there, but they are as potent throwing the ball down the field to guys like CeeDee Lamb and Marquise Brown-- Hollywood Brown. "Hollywood!" as Gus likes to say.

Now I will say this, though. This Texas team has got something going right now. This is the first time since 2013 that they've won four straight games and they beat ranked opponents in two of their last three games. And they ended a drought winning on the road at Kansas State for the first time since 2002. So watch out for Texas. This is a team that comes in with a lot of momentum.