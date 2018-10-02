Animal Crackers with Rachel Bonnetta and Cousin Sal
- Well, what do we have here? Move this here.
- Psst psst pssst.
- What? Oh, animal cracker guy. What grownup gets animal crackers?
- I love animal crackers. Hey, you got any fours?
- Nope, go fish.
- Ahh.
- Hey, how about we do this. First handful of animal crackers, I'll set the over/under at 1 and 1/2 turtles.
- I'm taking the under.
- Under?
- Mm-hm.
- All right. I'll take your money. Hey. Let's see. How many turtles?
- Two.
- Two, greater than 1 and 1/2, which equals 20.
- They usually only have one.
- Well, we have two.
- Share at least.
