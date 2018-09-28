- I love me some Jerry Jones. Sal, can you trust Dallas as a three point home favorite against Detroit Sunday?

- Trust them? I don't know if I'd trust them to deliver Chinese chicken salad to my dressing room.

- Oh, don't even go there. Guys, every time I go in say hi to Sal, every day it's the smell of whatever he is eating is bad. Tuna, Chinese chicken salad? Just-- can't you just go with the crackers or something?

- It's not a chicken, that's my butler's Scott that smells. That has to do with it. No, listen, here's one thing. This is-- this should be an easy game plan for Dallas. Detroit has given up 170 yards rushing against the Jets, 190 against San Francisco. I don't know what happened with the Patriots, Sony Michel was just garbage I guess.

But feed the soup eater right there. Go ahead. You could eat the soup, and run for three touchdowns. That should be the game plan. But it's not going to work, because Sean Lee is injured, and Jason Garrett is not injured, and he's still in charge of things. So this is going to be a close game, and I wouldn't trust them.

- What kind of soup guy do you think Ezekiel Elliott is? What kind of? A clam chowder, or of a?

- Yeah. Probably clam chowder. Minestrone.

- Go ahead.

- It will all smell.