ANNOUNCER: With that being said, Todd how do you bet on this game, without knowing who will be under center for the Bucks?

TODD: I'm amazed that Tampa has been so tight-lipped about this. This shouldn't be a complex decision. It should be Ryan Fitzpatrick is our guy. We'll reassess the situation after the bye. Maybe Jameis Winston has a package or two installed where they can provide some wrinkles, but my concern here for the Bears is their secondary that's banged up. Prince Amukamara ruled out for this game. So you're going to be tested against this Tampa offense that has really been explosive every time we've seen them. When you talk about Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, you know, Chris Godwin, coming into his own, I think Tampa in this spot catching three points against a Bears offense that hasn't broken 24 points this season, makes sense as a live underdog. It's a change in tune for me, because I actually liked the Bears earlier in this week. I just don't trust Mitchell Trubisky in the offense.