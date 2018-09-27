Cousin Sal on Baker Mayfield being a 2.5-point underdog vs Oakland: ‘I don’t trust any rookie QB on the road’
Cousins Sal explains why he's avoiding betting on Baker Mayfield in Cleveland's upcoming match up against Oakland.
- I think that Jon Gruden, actually, and myself have something in common. We both have framed Baker Mayfield pictures next to our beds.
- Yeah.
- Sal, do you like Baker Mayfield and the Browns as a 2 1/2 point underdog in Oakland this weekend?
- I think neither of you is going to be coaching the Raiders next year too, the way it's going.
- You never know about me. I could come out of nowhere. You don't know that.
- You could do it. I don't like Baker Mayfield on the road. I don't like any rookie quarterback on the road getting less than 3 points.
It seems too easy. It seems like Vegas is setting us up. All the Raiders backers, that spread should be 3 1/2, 4.
This is a desperation game for Jon Gruden. Baker on the road, they have tape of him. Everyone talks about that.
But I don't care about that so much. I think the bet right here is, will Jon Gruden last the two years to make the road trip to Vegas? And I would put that at right around minus 250 and heading south.
