- Todd, are you confident in the Giants as a three and a half point underdog against the Saints on Sunday?

- I am confident in them, because I look at the Saints, and the one thing we know about New Orleans, they can score with any team in the league. Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, and Alvin Kamara are as dynamic a trio as there is. But the Saints, through three games are one and two against the spread. They covered it when they were an underdog, and they failed to exceed Vegas's expectations when they were installed as a favorite.

And that can be directly attributed to a defense right now that can't stop anyone. This is like vintage 2012 New Orleans. And when you look at them going out on the road outside for the first time all season, those defensive numbers aren't going to hold up-- last in points per game, last in yards per play against, last in takeaways. Even the Giants will be able to have success here. And I wouldn't be shocked whatsoever if once Olivier Vernon and Eli Apple are upgraded for this game, we saw the three and a halfs disappear, and the Giants close as a three point dog, with that all too valuable hook gone from the market.

- I thought last week's game between the Giants and the Texans was a lose, your season is basically over. And I thought the Texans would show up and win that game. Instead the Giants went on the road and they basically dominated that one. I agree with Todd. New Orleans hasn't been able to stop anybody defensively. I think this could be a game-- you saw what happened last week. Eli Manning looks incredible. The Giants were able to protect him against that Texans defensive front.

If they are able to protect him again, Odell Beckham Jr. is going to make a lot of plays down field. I feel like Saquon Barkley is slowly getting integrated into that offense. I think the Giants are going to win this one outright. Saints will be two and two, Giants will be two and two. And poor Sal, who at least thought the Cowboys weren't going to be the worst team in the NFC East, because the Giants were there, and the Cowboys could at least beat the Giants, he's going to be weeping into his pillow.

- Leave Sal alone.

- I don't have a pillow. I sleep on a futon, if you must know. But listen, can we go back five days ago to when we all thought that the Giants didn't belong in the NFL, they were going to have three or four wins tops? What happened in between that time? They beat up on a highly overrated Texans team.

I don't think they're that good. And so what? The Saints are going to MetLife. It's not in the swirling winds of December. This is late September. Brees is going to be able to sling it wherever he wants. The Giants have injuries in the secondary, a questionable Eli Apple against Michael was, who has receptions in three games? I'm down on Big Blue this week and every week.

- All right, bummer.