Cousin Sal explains how to bet Los Angeles vs. Minnesota ahead of their Thursday night matchup
Cousin Sal explains how the injuries to Los Angeles are impacting betting ahead of their match up with Minnesota.
- All right, Sean McVay keeping things light there. Sal, how will the injuries in this game impact how you bet on it?
- I'll tell you what. I think they're getting injured on purpose.
- What?
- The Rams are-- yes, they're running away with this league. They have a plus 66 differential. To ensure parity in the league, they have to get a few guys down. But this is a great game anyway, it's on Fox, I would never, ever recommend someone not bet a game, but this could be a good one to just watch. I wouldn't touch the six and a half because of the injuries, but I would shade towards the over 49.5, I think there's going to be a lot of points scored.
