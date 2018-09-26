- Todd, do you agree with Mahomes being the favorite? Because I do, baby. What do you think?

TODD FUHRMAN: I think what he's done through the first three weeks definitely bears notice. But at the same time, taking him in only four starts, expecting him to be the MVP at this short a price, it is nothing short of insane. No offense, Rachel. I leave that to Clay buying what he saw lately.

But you look at the upcoming schedule for Patrick Mahomes. He's got a Monday night game against the Denver Broncos. And while the Broncos' difference isn't nearly as good as what we've seen, it's still going to be a challenge in hostile territory.

He follows it up next week against Jacksonville. And then he's got a Sunday Night Football game against the New England Patriots. If Mahomes straws for even six to eight touchdown passes over that three-game stretch, I'll be a believer. But for right now, give me all four of those other guys listed behind Mahomes for MVP before I take him in his sophomore campaign.