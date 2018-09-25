- Fitzpatrick sounded very bummed out there. Todd, does Jameis Winston or Ryan Fitzpatrick have a more positive impact on Tampa Bay's odds?

- I honestly think Jameis Winston gives them a much better chance to win football games. But, thankfully for Ryan Fitzpatrick, he'll get the start this coming Sunday against the Bears. And it wouldn't shock me in the least if Tampa went into the bye-- even if it was off a loss-- and had Jameis Winston installed as their week six starter.

You look at some of the numbers, Ryan Fitzpatrick has definitely created a much more dynamic passing attack. They're averaging over a touchdown more with him at helm. You look at their passing yardage, about 60 yards better. But I think that's a credit to the offensive coordinator Todd Monken as much as it is to Ryan Fitzpatrick.

They're getting the ball to their playmakers in space. They still have no ground game to speak of. And the more film we have on Ryan Fitzpatrick, the guys hit on it earlier, we know who he is already. And I really believe the Bears will absolutely feast and Ryan Fitzpatrick goes back to what he does best, and that's holding a clipboard as Jameis Winston's backup.

- I also had a two minute rant on Todd Monken, so you may as well just get skip me now.

- No, listen, Fitzpatrick, he's done great things. He's the first quarterback in history to throw for 400 yards three straight games-- in history. That includes Mariota, Jake Locker, Charlie Whitehurst, all the great Titans quarterbacks that Clay has idolized over the years.

But here's the thing-- yes, like Todd said, they go up against the Bears. He's two strip sacks away from being a quarterback controversy again. And the fact that they have a bye and Dirk Koetter won't have to decide until week six, I think he has two weeks.

He makes it a reality contest. Have them go on to Bird Scooters and first one to Vegas wins. Do something fun with this controversy.

- There is no controversy here at all. By far, Ryan Fitzpatrick is the better option. Now I'm going to look down at the notes I took, guys, because I take this job very seriously and I like to make my opinions be in place with data, as opposed to just sitting here throw it out random happenstance ideas. All right, I'm going to read from this.

The last 12 games that they have played-- all right-- six games have been played by Jameis Winston, six games have been played by Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Bucs are 4-2 with Fitzpatrick. He has thrown 14 touchdowns. He's thrown for 329.2 yards per game on average. He's only been sacked eight times. He hasn't fumbled once.

On the other side, Jameis Winston the last six with the Bucs-- he's 1-5, he's passed for 275 yards, he's been sacked 22 times, he's only thrown nine touchdowns, and he has fumbled the ball seven times. He holds the ball too long, he doesn't see the field well. Fitzpatrick may not be great, but he is a much better option right now than Jameis Winston is for this team.

DeSean Jackson, Mike Evans, and OJ Howard, the three best offensive weapons the Bucs have, they're all infinitely better with Fitz Magic, baby. I've got to pop the collar in honor of my boy.

- I think for the first time in this show's history, I'm going to agree with Clay. It was so ridiculous the amount of people on Twitter last night that hopped on the FitzTragic bandwagon. Hold on, this is not real. This is a doctored tweet. This is fake news.