- All teams have issues. We have our own issues, too. Sal, did last night's Steelers win over the Buccs change your perception of how you would bet on the Steelers?

- Well, that's a real personal question.

- What?

- You put me on the spot, here.

- What?

- But yes, no, I loved what I saw from the Steelers, and I predicted the NFL would return to normalcy, and they have. With the Steelers win, all eight division winners from last season are now favored to win the division again this year.

Steelers are plus 150. What's not to like? They had 400 yards of offense the first three games. Big Ben looks great. Their defense, you know, it gave up a little towards the end. But I think that speaks more to these teams not being in shape. This is an extension of the preseason. They'll get in shape. They'll be fine, Steelers, and the fans won't have to cry in those terrible towels anytime soon.

- The only thing that returned to normalcy is, Clay made a big bet, and that's what it took for the Steelers to get back in the win column. It wasn't rocket science by any stretch of the imagination, but when you look at the Steelers, I think these issues still run deeper. And it's not just the chemistry problems that Big Ben alluded to. It's the fact they're playing completely disciplined football.

They're averaging 32 more penalty yards than any team in the league right now. They're taking three more penalties than the Buffalo Bills, who are 31st. And you look at their defensive numbers. Yes, they have a high-flying offense, which you knew they would with Big Ben, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Antonio Brown, and James Conner filling in admirably for Le'Veon Bell. But when you can't stop anybody, that's major cause for concerns, and I think those defensive demons could rear their ugly head as early as this weekend.