- The Patriots are dead. You guys made fun of me last week because I said I couldn't buy in on Sal's bet because it was different. Right? I mean, I just didn't feel the vibe. And, last night, there was one play in particular that stood out.

About midway through-- I think it was the fourth quarter, Brady dropped back to pass. The Patriots are still within hailing distance, still in this game. And he just flung it as far as he could down the center of the field. He got flagged for grounding. You almost never see it.

And, to me, it seemed like a little bit of a petulant fit from Tom Brady, a message directed to Bill Belichick. You remember back in the great classic movie, James Van Der Beek as Johnny Moxon drops back to pass and nails the guy on the sideline? That was Brady's Van Der Beek-Johnny Moxon moment.

He wanted to send a message to Bill Belichick-- who tried to trade Rob Gronkowski to those same Lions-- look at what you've left me with. We don't have Brandin Cooks. Josh Gordon's not ready.

They were covering Rob Gronkowski like it was a kickoff. They were just bracketing him from the moment he left the field. No respect for any of the Patriots wide receivers.

It's been a long time-- I know they haven't lost two games like this since 2002, double digits like this. They haven't been 1 and 2 since 2012. The Patriots are dead. You can't bet on them. I'm changing everything. I don't believe in them anymore.