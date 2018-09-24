- It's not a betting market. It's called a sports book, OK? A betting market the betting parlays. I don't know what you're talking about.

- You got me.

- You got to get the terminology right. But this team is in trouble. The offense is vanilla under Jason Garrett. And I think they have one pass play of 20 yards or more in three games. And I'll tell you what. Zeke Elliott, he could say what he wants, takes the blame. But he's quickly becoming one of the most selfish players in Cowboys history. And it's not, it's reflecting poorly on Zach.

This Zeke Elliott, they'll be down two touchdowns, he'll run for eight yards, and then he starts eating the soup. He does the thing with the soup. Enough with the soup. The offense stinks. And you're not even blowing on the soup. It's not soup season, it's September. No one's buying the soup thing. Enough. I'm sorry. And I think with Sean Lee out, they were 8 and 4 with him last year, 1 and 3 without him, it's going to be trouble. There's a dark cloud over Dallas.