Clay Travis on Philadelphia being a 6.5-point favorite against Indy: ‘I’m not sold on Carson Wentz’
Video Details
Clay Travis explains why Indianapolis will have a chance ahead of their Week 3 match up with Philadelphia.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices